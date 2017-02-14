Corned Beef with  Pickled Cabbage and Potato Salad 
© John Kernick
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
3 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Justin Chapple
March 2017

To freshen up an Easter favorite, Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple braises corned beef in pale ale until it’s supertasty and tender. He serves the beef alongside a bright and refreshing potato salad with cabbage. Slideshow: More Corned Beef Recipes

Ingredients

  • One 5-pound corned beef with seasoning packet 
  • Two 12-ounce bottles pale ale 
  • 1 large onion, quartered 
  • 6 garlic cloves, crushed 
  • 2 bay leaves 
  • 1 1/2 pounds baby red potatoes, halved if small or quartered if large 
  • 3 cups distilled white vinegar 
  • 2 tablespoons mustard seeds 
  • 2 tablespoons sugar 
  • 1 tablespoon kosher salt 
  • 1 1/2 pounds green cabbage, cored and sliced 1/2 inch thick  
  • 1 cup chopped parsley 
  • 2 tablespoons each whole-grain mustard and Dijon mustard, combined  

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large pot, combine the corned beef and its seasonings with the beer, onion, garlic, bay leaves and 12 cups of water and bring to a boil over high heat. Cover and simmer over low heat until the beef is tender, about  2 hours and 30 minutes. 

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan, combine the potatoes with the vinegar, mustard seeds, sugar, salt and 3 cups of water and bring to a boil. Simmer over moderate heat until the potatoes are tender, 12 to 15 minutes. Transfer to a large heatproof bowl and let cool completely in the liquid. Stir in the cabbage and refrigerate  for 1 hour, stirring occasionally. Drain well, transfer to a serving bowl and stir in the parsley. 

Step 3    

Transfer the corned beef to  a carving board and let rest for  15 minutes, then slice against the grain. Serve alongside the salad, passing the mixed mustards at the table. 

Make Ahead

The sliced corned beef can be refrigerated in the cooking liquid for up to 3 days.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up