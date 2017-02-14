Corned Beef with  Pickled Cabbage and Potato Salad 

Author Name: SB33 Review Body: Tried this last night......never again. The corned beef was tough although I will admit it had nice flavor. The potatoes and cabbage? ICK ICK ICK. The cold potatoes were awful. We poured some cole slaw dressing on the cabbage and it was edible but not much more. Next time just give me my good old fashioned New England boiled dinner!! Review Rating: 1 Date Published: 2017-03-20

Author Name: Woody Feffer Review Body: Ummm so where is the recipe for the pickled cabbage? You've got the cabbage stirred in raw with the cooked potatoes. Review Rating: Date Published: 2017-03-11

Author Name: stephanierogo Review Body: The corned beef is good. The potato and cabbage are not. Review Rating: 2 Date Published: 2017-03-22

Author Name: @Ben-Travioli-118 Review Body: I make this every year for my family along with cabbage. Review Rating: Date Published: 2017-03-08

Author Name: Svetlana kaplan Review Body: The cabbage and potatoes were TOO vinegary, I thought it was strange when I saw 3 cups of vinegar but figured because of dilution with 3 cups of water it would taste fine. Corned beef was good, nothing to write home about it. Won't be repeating this again. Review Rating: 2 Date Published: 2017-03-13