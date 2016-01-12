Corned Beef and Cabbage

Step 1

In a large heave pot, place the corned beef, carrots, potatoes, cabbage, bay leaves, coriander seed, mustard seed, 2 teaspoons salt, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Cover with cold wager by 2 inches and bring to a simmer. Simmer, skimming any foam, partially covered, until the corned beef is tender, about 3 hours.