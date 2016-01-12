Corned Beef and Cabbage
Ian Knauer
January 2014

It doesn't need to be St. Patrick's Day to serve this Irish dish. Make it anytime for a a dinner party. Slideshow: More Irish Dinner Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 (3 pound) piece corned beef brisket (preferably the first or flat cut)
  • 1 pound carrots
  • 1 1/2 pounds boiling potatoes, peeled
  • 1 small green cabbage, cut into 2-inch wedges
  • 3 bay leaves
  • 1 tablespoon coriander seed
  • 2 teaspoons mustard seed
  • Kosher salt 
  • Fresh ground black pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large heave pot, place the corned beef, carrots, potatoes, cabbage, bay leaves, coriander seed, mustard seed, 2 teaspoons salt, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Cover with cold wager by 2 inches and bring to a simmer. Simmer, skimming any foam, partially covered, until the corned beef is tender, about 3 hours.

Step 2    

Transfer the corned beef and vegetables to a serving dish and drizzle with a few tablespoons of the cooking liquid. Season with salt and pepper to taste, then serve.

