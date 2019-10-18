Cornbread Dressing with Buttery Sage Croutons
Victor Protasio
Active Time
50 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
By Josh Miller
November 2019

This classic Southern stuffing has a custard-like texture that holds its shape on an overflowing Thanksgiving plate. White bread acts as a sponge absorbing all the flavorful liquid and aromatics. Toasting the bread in the skillet dries it out just enough to keep it from getting soggy.

Ingredients

  • 10 cups 1-inch-cubed savory cornbread, divided
  • 4 cups torn (1-inch pieces) white Pullman bread slices
  • 3/4 cup unsalted butter (6 ounces), melted, divided
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh sage
  • 1 pounds thick-cut bacon, chopped
  • 2 cups chopped yellow onion
  • 1 1/2 cups chopped Gala apple
  • 1 cup chopped celery
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
  • 2 tablespoons fresh thyme leaves
  • 1 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
  • 1/2 teaspoons ground black pepper, divided
  • 3 1/2 cups lower-sodium chicken broth, divided
  • 3 large eggs

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat oven to 350°F. Toss together 5 cups cornbread cubes, torn white bread, 1/2 cup melted butter, and sage in a large bowl. Heat a large skillet over medium-high. In 2 batches, add cornbread mixture to skillet; cook, stirring, until bread is toasted, 5 to 8 minutes. Transfer corn-bread mixture to a large bowl, and set aside. Wipe skillet clean.

Step 2    

Add bacon to skillet; cook over medium, stirring often, until crisp, about 12 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, remove bacon; add to cornbread mixture. Reserve 2 tablespoons bacon drippings in skillet; discard remaining drippings or reserve for another use. Add onion, apple, celery, parsley, thyme, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper; cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add onion mixture to cornbread mixture. Crumble remaining 5 cups cubed cornbread into cornbread mixture.

Step 3    

Whisk together 3 cups broth, eggs, remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a medium bowl until blended. Fold into cornbread mixture. Spoon mixture into a 13- x 9-inch baking dish. Drizzle with remaining 1/2 cup broth and remaining 1/4 cup melted butter. Bake in preheated oven until lightly toasted, about 35 minutes.

Make Ahead

Dressing may be assembled up to 1 day ahead; cover and chill until ready to bake.

