Cornbread Dressing with Buttery Sage Croutons

This classic Southern stuffing has a custard-like texture that holds its shape on an overflowing Thanksgiving plate. White bread acts as a sponge absorbing all the flavorful liquid and aromatics. Toasting the bread in the skillet dries it out just enough to keep it from getting soggy.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°F. Toss together 5 cups cornbread cubes, torn white bread, 1/2 cup melted butter, and sage in a large bowl. Heat a large skillet over medium-high. In 2 batches, add cornbread mixture to skillet; cook, stirring, until bread is toasted, 5 to 8 minutes. Transfer corn-bread mixture to a large bowl, and set aside. Wipe skillet clean.
Add bacon to skillet; cook over medium, stirring often, until crisp, about 12 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, remove bacon; add to cornbread mixture. Reserve 2 tablespoons bacon drippings in skillet; discard remaining drippings or reserve for another use. Add onion, apple, celery, parsley, thyme, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper; cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add onion mixture to cornbread mixture. Crumble remaining 5 cups cubed cornbread into cornbread mixture.
Whisk together 3 cups broth, eggs, remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a medium bowl until blended. Fold into cornbread mixture. Spoon mixture into a 13- x 9-inch baking dish. Drizzle with remaining 1/2 cup broth and remaining 1/4 cup melted butter. Bake in preheated oven until lightly toasted, about 35 minutes.