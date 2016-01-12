Cornbread Chicken Pot Pie

This southern take on a Yankee classic is truly all-American Slideshow: More Chicken Recipes
In a large cast-iron or heavy skillet, heat the oil over medium high heat until hot, then stir in the onion, garlic, carrots, potato, 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/2 tea-spoon pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in the flour and cook, until incorporated, about 2 minutes. Pour in the stock and bring to a boil, then stir in the chicken. Season the filling with salt and pepper to taste. Place the filling in a 10-inch pie plate.
In a bowl, stir together the cornmeal, flour, 3/4 teaspoon salt, bak-ing powder and baking soda. Whisk the egg and buttermilk into the cornmeal mixture. Pour the batter over the filling in the pie plate. Bake the pot pie until the filling is bubbling and the cornbread is golden, about 25 minutes.
Author Name: bettybil
Review Body: No oven temperature is listed.
Date Published: 2016-11-13
Author Name: Sipper Twinkle
Review Body: Can I add the cornbread to the filling in the cast iron pan and bake it in that?
Date Published: 2016-12-07