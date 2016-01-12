Cornbread Chicken Pot Pie
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6 to 8
Scott Hocker
April 2014

Ingredients

Filling

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 large onion, chopped
  • 3 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 3 large carrots, cut into chunks
  • 1 baking potato, peeled and cut into chunks
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/4 all-purpose flour
  • 3 cups chicken stock or low-sodium broth
  • 2 cups shredded rotisserie chicken

Cornbread

  • 1 1/4 cups cornmeal
  • 1/3 cup all-purpose flour
  • Kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 cups well-shaken buttermilk

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the filling

In a large cast-iron or heavy skillet, heat the oil over medium high heat until hot, then stir in the onion, garlic, carrots, potato, 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/2 tea-spoon pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in the flour and cook, until incorporated, about 2 minutes. Pour in the stock and bring to a boil, then stir in the chicken. Season the filling with salt and pepper to taste. Place the filling in a 10-inch pie plate.

Step 2    Make the cornbread

In a bowl, stir together the cornmeal, flour, 3/4 teaspoon salt, bak-ing powder and baking soda. Whisk the egg and buttermilk into the cornmeal mixture. Pour the batter over the filling in the pie plate. Bake the pot pie until the filling is bubbling and the cornbread is golden, about 25 minutes.

