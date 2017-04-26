Every September, Joseph Leonard, our first restaurant, puts on Tomato Fest, a weeklong celebration of all things tomato. The food menu morphs into a tomato-licious extravaganza and people pile in from miles on end to experience the fruit-tastic magic. The Cornballer comes back every year. It’s not a difficult cocktail to build, but it definitely helps when using season-friendly sweet corn and tomatoes. Best to have a commercial juicer at your disposal if possible. And if you’re using fresh lime and quality blanco tequila, cancel your dinner plans. You’re with this drink for the long haul. —Brian Bartels Reprinted with permission from The Bloody Mary, copyright 2017 by Brian Bartels. Published by Ten Speed Press, an imprint of Penguin Random House LLC. Photographs copyright 2017 by Eric Medsker Slideshow: More Cocktail Recipes
How to Make It
Coat the rim of a rocks glass with salt. Combine all of the remaining ingredients except the garnish in a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake until chilled and double-strain into the rimmed glass filled with ice. Garnish with a yellow baby heirloom tomato if you find them at your local grocer or farmers’ market. Otherwise, any cherry tomato works well.
Author Name: HarryParker144
Review Body: Don't forget the salt in the edges of the cup!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-07-06
Author Name: ManuelMoreira
Review Body: I'd try this out but I'd drop the tomatoes it includes, not a fan
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-05-03