The Cornballer
Eric Medsker
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 1
Sean Root

Every September, Joseph Leonard, our first restaurant, puts on Tomato Fest, a weeklong celebration of all things tomato. The food menu morphs into a tomato-licious extravaganza and people pile in from miles on end to experience the fruit-tastic magic. The Cornballer comes back every year. It’s not a difficult cocktail to build, but it definitely helps when using season-friendly sweet corn and tomatoes. Best to have a commercial juicer at your disposal if possible. And if you’re using fresh lime and quality blanco tequila, cancel your dinner plans. You’re with this drink for the long haul. —Brian Bartels Reprinted with permission from The Bloody Mary, copyright 2017 by Brian Bartels. Published by Ten Speed Press, an imprint of Penguin Random House LLC. Photographs copyright 2017 by Eric Medsker Slideshow: More Cocktail Recipes

Ingredients

  • Maldon sea salt, for the rim of the glass
  • 1 1/2 ounces Cabeza blanco tequila
  • 2 ounces sweet corn-yellow tomato juice (see Note)
  • 1/2 ounce agave syrup
  • 1/2 ounce freshly squeezed lime juice

How to Make It

Step

Coat the rim of a rocks glass with salt. Combine all of the remaining ingredients except the garnish in a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake until chilled and double-strain into the rimmed glass filled with ice. Garnish with a yellow baby heirloom tomato if you find them at your local grocer or farmers’ market. Otherwise, any cherry tomato works well.

Notes

Sweet Corn-Yellow Tomato Juice

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up