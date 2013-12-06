Corn Tortillas

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large bowl, combine the masa harina with the water and stir until moistened. On a sheet of plastic wrap, roll the tortilla dough into an 8-inch log and cut the log into 16 pieces. Roll each piece into a ball, transfer to a large plate and cover loosely with plastic wrap.

Step 2 Heat a griddle or a comal (a flat, round griddle) until very hot. Line a basket or a wide, shallow bowl with a clean kitchen towel. Cut a sturdy, resealable plastic bag at the seams. Set 1 ball of dough between the sheets of plastic. Using a tortilla press, a skillet or a rolling pin, flatten the tortilla to a 5-inch round. Peel off the plastic and set the tortilla on the hot griddle.