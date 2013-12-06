Corn Tortillas

The secret to Hot Bread Kitchen's richly flavorful tortillas is the masa made from freshly ground blue or white corn. Fresh masa is becoming increasingly available in cities with large Mexican populations, but masa harina, a dry corn flour, works well in the recipe below. Maseca is the most commonly available brand, but Bob's Red Mill (sold at health-food stores and some supermarkets, or at bobsredmill.com) has better flavor. More Quick Mexican Recipes
How to Make It
In a large bowl, combine the masa harina with the water and stir until moistened. On a sheet of plastic wrap, roll the tortilla dough into an 8-inch log and cut the log into 16 pieces. Roll each piece into a ball, transfer to a large plate and cover loosely with plastic wrap.
Heat a griddle or a comal (a flat, round griddle) until very hot. Line a basket or a wide, shallow bowl with a clean kitchen towel. Cut a sturdy, resealable plastic bag at the seams. Set 1 ball of dough between the sheets of plastic. Using a tortilla press, a skillet or a rolling pin, flatten the tortilla to a 5-inch round. Peel off the plastic and set the tortilla on the hot griddle.
Cook the tortilla over high heat until lightly browned in spots, about 1 minute. Flip and cook about 30 seconds longer. Wrap the cooked tortilla in the towel. Press, cook and wrap the remaining balls of dough, keeping the stack of tortillas covered. Serve the tortillas warm and wrap them around chicken, salsa verde, sour cream and cotija cheese.
Make Ahead
