Corn Tortillas
© Zubin Schroff
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : Makes sixteen 5-inch tortillas
Jessamyn Waldman
November 2009

The secret to Hot Bread Kitchen's richly flavorful tortillas is the masa made from freshly ground blue or white corn. Fresh masa is becoming increasingly available in cities with large Mexican populations, but masa harina, a dry corn flour, works well in the recipe below. Maseca is the most commonly available brand, but Bob's Red Mill (sold at health-food stores and some supermarkets, or at bobsredmill.com) has better flavor.    More Quick Mexican Recipes  

Ingredients

  • 2 cups masa harina, preferably Bob’s Red Mill
  • 1 1/2 cups water
  • Shredded chicken, salsa verde, sour cream and cotija cheese (a dry, salty white cheese), for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large bowl, combine the masa harina with the water and stir until moistened. On a sheet of plastic wrap, roll the tortilla dough into an 8-inch log and cut the log into 16 pieces. Roll each piece into a ball, transfer to a large plate and cover loosely with plastic wrap.

Step 2    

Heat a griddle or a comal (a flat, round griddle) until very hot. Line a basket or a wide, shallow bowl with a clean kitchen towel. Cut a sturdy, resealable plastic bag at the seams. Set 1 ball of dough between the sheets of plastic. Using a tortilla press, a skillet or a rolling pin, flatten the tortilla to a 5-inch round. Peel off the plastic and set the tortilla on the hot griddle.

Step 3    

Cook the tortilla over high heat until lightly browned in spots, about 1 minute. Flip and cook about 30 seconds longer. Wrap the cooked tortilla in the towel. Press, cook and wrap the remaining balls of dough, keeping the stack of tortillas covered. Serve the tortillas warm and wrap them around chicken, salsa verde, sour cream and cotija cheese.

Make Ahead

The uncooked tortillas can be stacked between layers of wax paper and stored in a plastic bag in the refrigerator overnight. They can also be frozen for up to 1 month. Cook without thawing.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up