Corn, Tomato, and Basil Salad with Mustard Vinaigrette
© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
April 2013

For a lightning-quick, summery salad, pair fresh corn with cherry tomatoes and chopped basil. Slideshow: Make-Ahead Picnic Salads

Ingredients

Salad

  • 3 ears of corn, shucked (about 3 cups)
  • 1/2 pound cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 3 tablespoons minced red onion
  • 1/4 cup loosely packed chopped basil

Dressing

  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon prepared mustard
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher or sea salt
  • Fresh cracked black pepper, to taste

How to Make It

Step 1    

Bring a large pot of salted water to boil. Fill and large bowl with ice water and set aside.

Step 2    

Add the corn to the boiling water. Boil for 1 minute. Drain, quickly rinse under cold water, and then put the corn into the ice bath until fully cooled off. Drain.

Step 3    

In a large bowl, combine the corn, tomatoes, red onion and basil. In another bowl whisk together the vinaigrette ingredients.

Step 4    

Toss the corn mixture with the vinaigrette. Chill and serve.

