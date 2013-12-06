Corn, Tomato, and Basil Salad with Mustard Vinaigrette

© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
For a lightning-quick, summery salad, pair fresh corn with cherry tomatoes and chopped basil. Slideshow: Make-Ahead Picnic Salads
How to Make It
Step 1
Bring a large pot of salted water to boil. Fill and large bowl with ice water and set aside.
Step 2
Add the corn to the boiling water. Boil for 1 minute. Drain, quickly rinse under cold water, and then put the corn into the ice bath until fully cooled off. Drain.
Step 3
In a large bowl, combine the corn, tomatoes, red onion and basil. In another bowl whisk together the vinaigrette ingredients.
Step 4
Toss the corn mixture with the vinaigrette. Chill and serve.
