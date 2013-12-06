Corn, Tomato, and Basil Salad with Mustard Vinaigrette

How to Make It

Step 1 Bring a large pot of salted water to boil. Fill and large bowl with ice water and set aside.

Step 2 Add the corn to the boiling water. Boil for 1 minute. Drain, quickly rinse under cold water, and then put the corn into the ice bath until fully cooled off. Drain.

Step 3 In a large bowl, combine the corn, tomatoes, red onion and basil. In another bowl whisk together the vinaigrette ingredients.