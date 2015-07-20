Corn-Studded Corn Muffins with Honey Mascarpone
© Nicole Franzen
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 12 muffins
Justin Chapple
August 2015

F&W’s Justin Chapple keeps his corn muffins light and moist by using buttermilk in the batter. Slideshow: More Muffin Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup finely ground cornmeal
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1 tablespoon baking powder
  • Kosher salt
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 cup buttermilk, at room temperature
  • 1 stick unsalted butter, melted
  • 1 cup fresh corn kernels (from about 1 1/2 ears)
  • 1/2 cup mascarpone cheese
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons honey

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350° and line a 12-cup muffin tin with paper or foil liners. In a medium bowl, whisk the flour, cornmeal, sugar, baking powder and 1 teaspoon of salt. In a large bowl, beat the eggs with the buttermilk and melted butter. Whisk in the dry ingredients, then fold in the corn kernels.

Step 2    

Spoon the batter into the prepared muffin cups. Bake for 15 to 18 minutes, until a toothpick inserted in the center of the muffins comes out clean. Let the corn muffins cool in the pan for 10 minutes before turning them out onto a wire rack to cool completely.

Step 3    

In a small bowl, whisk the mascarpone with the honey and a pinch of salt. Serve with the muffins.

Make Ahead

The corn muffins can be stored in an airtight container for up to 3 days.

