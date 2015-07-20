Corn-Studded Corn Muffins with Honey Mascarpone

F&W’s Justin Chapple keeps his corn muffins light and moist by using buttermilk in the batter. Slideshow: More Muffin Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 350° and line a 12-cup muffin tin with paper or foil liners. In a medium bowl, whisk the flour, cornmeal, sugar, baking powder and 1 teaspoon of salt. In a large bowl, beat the eggs with the buttermilk and melted butter. Whisk in the dry ingredients, then fold in the corn kernels.
Spoon the batter into the prepared muffin cups. Bake for 15 to 18 minutes, until a toothpick inserted in the center of the muffins comes out clean. Let the corn muffins cool in the pan for 10 minutes before turning them out onto a wire rack to cool completely.
In a small bowl, whisk the mascarpone with the honey and a pinch of salt. Serve with the muffins.
Make Ahead
