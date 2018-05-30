Corn Potage 

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 175°F. Pour oil into a small ovenproof saucepan; gently place egg yolks in oil, and bake in preheated oven 1 hour.

Step 2 While yolks bake, combine corn cobs and milk in a large saucepan, and cook over low, stirring occasionally, until milk is infused with corn flavor, about 20 minutes. (Do not allow milk to boil.) Remove from heat, and let stand 10 minutes. Pour mixture through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a bowl. Discard solids, and set aside.

Step 3 Stir together onion, butter, and salt in a wide, lidded skillet over low. Cook, stirring constantly, until butter is melted, about 1 minute. Stir in corn kernels. Partially cover, and cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are tender, about 15 minutes. Remove from heat.