Corn Husk–Grilled Goat Cheese with Corn Relish and Honey

How to Make It

Step 1 Open vents of a charcoal grill completely. Light a charcoal chimney starter filled with briquettes. When briquettes are covered with gray ash, pour onto bottom grate of grill, and push to one side. Adjust vents as needed to maintain an internal temperature of about 500°F. (If using a gas grill, preheat to very high [about 500°F] on one side.)

Step 2 Working with 1 ear of corn at a time, carefully remove husk, making sure not to tear husk. Remove and discard silk from corn, and set corn aside. Overlap a few of the long edges of husk pieces on a work surface; place 1 goat cheese half lengthwise down center. Continue overlapping remaining husk pieces, cupping them around goat cheese to completely enclose log. (You are essentially replacing the corn cob with the cheese log.) Gather excess husk pieces at each end, and tie with kitchen twine or a piece of corn husk, securing cheese in a cylindrical packet. Repeat with remaining ear of corn and remaining half of goat cheese.

Step 3 Stir together scallions, chile, olive oil, lime juice, salt, and black pepper in a medium bowl; set aside.

Step 4 Place goat cheese packets and corn on oiled grates over lit side of grill. Grill, covered, turning goat cheese packets and corn often, until packets are charred and cheese is softened, about 4 minutes. Transfer goat cheese packets to unlit side of grill to keep warm. Continue grilling corn, covered, turning often, until charred in spots and tender, 10 to 12 minutes.

Step 5 Place grilled corn on a cutting board. Using a clean kitchen towel or pair of tongs to stand corn upright, cut kernels from cobs. Add corn kernels, basil, and cilantro to scallion mixture, and toss to combine.