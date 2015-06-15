Corn Dogs with Krab Relish

Chef Tim Maslow coats hot dogs in a fresh corn batter and fries them, then tops them with a playful relish made with imitation crab, pickle and yellow mustard. Slideshow: More Hot Dog Recipes
How to Make It
In a medium bowl, combine all of the ingredients and season with salt. Mix well, cover and refrigerate.
On a work surface, cut the corn kernels off the cobs; using the sharp side of the knife, scrape the pulp off the cobs. You should have 1 1/2 cups of kernels and pulp. Transfer the kernels and pulp to a blender and pulse to form a coarse puree.
Scrape the puree into a large nonstick skillet and cook over moderately high heat, stirring frequently, until thickened and reduced to 1 cup, about 5 minutes. Let cool.
In a heavy pot, heat 2 inches of oil to 350°. In a large bowl, whisk the 1/4 cup of both flours with the cornmeal, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Stir in the corn puree and buttermilk. Skewer each hot dog lengthwise, leaving about 2 inches of wood exposed to use as a handle. Dredge each hot dog in rice flour, then dip in the batter and twirl to coat, letting the excess drip back into the bowl. Gradually lower each hot dog into the hot oil and fry until the batter is browned and crisp, 3 to 5 minutes (don’t fry more than 4 at once). Drain the corn dogs on a paper towel–lined baking sheet. Serve with the krab relish.
Suggested Pairing
