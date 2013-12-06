Corn, Cucumber, and Feta Salad
© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
April 2013

This super fast corn salad gets a Greek twist with cucumber and a generous helping of feta. Slideshow: More Corn Dishes

Ingredients

  • 3 ears of corn, shucked (about 3 cups)
  • 1 English cucumber, chopped
  • 1 medium carrot, shredded
  • 4 ounces feta cheese, crumbled
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • Zest of 1 medium lemon
  • Juice of 1 medium lemon
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher or sea salt
  • Fresh cracked black pepper, to taste

How to Make It

Step 1    

Bring a large pot of salted water to boil. Fill and large bowl with ice water and set aside.

Step 2    

Add the corn to the boiling water. Boil for 1 minute. Drain, quickly rinse under cold water, and put in the ice bath until fully cooled off. Drain.

Step 3    

In a large bowl, combine the corn, cucumber, carrot, feta cheese, olive oil, lemon zest, and lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper. Chill and serve.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up