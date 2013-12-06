Corn, Cucumber, and Feta Salad

© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
This super fast corn salad gets a Greek twist with cucumber and a generous helping of feta. Slideshow: More Corn Dishes
How to Make It
Step 1
Bring a large pot of salted water to boil. Fill and large bowl with ice water and set aside.
Step 2
Add the corn to the boiling water. Boil for 1 minute. Drain, quickly rinse under cold water, and put in the ice bath until fully cooled off. Drain.
Step 3
In a large bowl, combine the corn, cucumber, carrot, feta cheese, olive oil, lemon zest, and lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper. Chill and serve.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5