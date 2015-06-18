Corn on the Cob with Parsley Butter and Parmesan

Chef April Bloomfield boils her corn in the husk to make removing the fine silk easier, then adds cheese and herb butter. Slideshow: More Corn Recipes
How to Make It
Bring a pot of water to a boil. Meanwhile, in a food processor, pulse the butter with the parsley and garlic until the butter is whipped and the parsley is very finely chopped; scrape down the bowl as needed. Transfer the parsley butter to a small bowl and season with kosher salt.
Add the corn and a generous pinch of kosher salt to the boiling water and cook for 8 minutes. Using tongs, transfer the corn to a rack and let cool slightly.
Slice off the bottoms of the corn and slide off the husks. Generously brush the parsley butter all over the corn and sprinkle with Maldon salt and cheese. Serve with lemon wedges.
Make Ahead
