Corn on the Cob with Parsley Butter and Parmesan

How to Make It

Step 1 Bring a pot of water to a boil. Meanwhile, in a food processor, pulse the butter with the parsley and garlic until the butter is whipped and the parsley is very finely chopped; scrape down the bowl as needed. Transfer the parsley butter to a small bowl and season with kosher salt.

Step 2 Add the corn and a generous pinch of kosher salt to the boiling water and cook for 8 minutes. Using tongs, transfer the corn to a rack and let cool slightly.