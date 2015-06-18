Corn on the Cob with Parsley Butter and Parmesan
© Nicole Franzen
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
April Bloomfield
July 2015

Chef April Bloomfield boils her corn in the husk to make removing the fine silk easier, then adds cheese and herb butter. Slideshow: More Corn Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 stick unsalted butter, softened
  • 1 cup lightly packed parsley leaves
  • 1 garlic clove, chopped
  • Kosher salt
  • 4 to 6 ears of corn, in the husk
  • Maldon salt
  • Grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, for sprinkling
  • Lemon wedges, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Bring a pot of water to a boil. Meanwhile, in a food processor, pulse the butter with the parsley and garlic until the butter is whipped and the parsley is very finely chopped; scrape down the bowl as needed. Transfer the parsley butter to a small bowl and season with kosher salt.

Step 2    

Add the corn and a generous pinch of kosher salt to the boiling water and cook for 8 minutes. Using tongs, transfer the corn to a rack and let cool slightly.

Step 3    

Slice off the bottoms of the corn and slide off the husks. Generously brush the parsley butter all over the corn and sprinkle with Maldon salt and cheese. Serve with lemon wedges.

Make Ahead

The parsley butter can be refrigerated overnight. Bring to room temperature before using.

