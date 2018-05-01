Corn Chaat with  Tomato-Tamarind Chutney

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the chutney: Heat grapeseed oil in a medium saucepan over medium-high. Add ginger, chiles, peppercorns, and cloves; cook, stirring often, until ginger is soft and spices are toasted, about 1 minute. Add tomatoes, sugar, tamarind paste, and salt. Bring to a boil, stirring and breaking up tomatoes with a wooden spoon. Cook, stirring often, until tomatoes have broken down and sauce is thickened, 20 to 25 minutes. Let mixture cool slightly, and transfer to a blender. Process until smooth, about 1 minute. Transfer to a bowl; cover and refrigerate until cold.

Step 2 Make the corn chaat: Preheat a grill to high (450°F to 550°F). Whisk together yogurt, cumin, 2 tablespoons lemon juice, and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a medium bowl until smooth.

Step 3 Brush corn with grapeseed oil. Place corn on grates, and grill, uncovered, turning often, until kernels are charred, 10 to 12 minutes. When corn is cool enough to handle, cut kernels from corn into a large bowl; discard cobs. (If using thawed frozen corn, heat a cast-iron skillet over high until smoking. Add corn in an even layer, and cook, without moving, until kernels are charred and begin to release from skillet, about 4 minutes.) Add coconut oil, remaining 2 teaspoons lemon juice, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt to bowl; stir to combine. Add cilantro, mint, scallions, serrano chile, and 1/2 cup toasted corn snacks; toss to combine.