Corn Bread Casserole
© Abby Hocking
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8 to 10 as a side dish
Anna Painter

Corn bread casseroles are a too-busy cook’s dream. A handful of pantry staples—frozen and canned corn, corn muffin mix, butter, sour cream and an egg—are baked into something delicious and comforting. We jazz ours up with shredded cheddar and sliced scallions. You can keep it classic and skip the mix-ins, or you can add whatever you have on hand. Try diced ham and chopped bell pepper along with the cheese and scallions. Or make a spicier casserole with two seeded and diced jalapeños and 1/2 cup of chopped cilantro. Slideshow: More Corn Recipes

Ingredients

  • 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and cooled slightly, plus more for greasing
  • 1 cup sour cream
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 3/4 teaspoon pepper
  • One 8-ounce package corn muffin mix
  • One 1-pound bag frozen corn, thawed
  • One 15-ounce can cream-style corn
  • 4 ounces sharp cheddar cheese, coarsely grated
  • 2 scallions, thinly sliced

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Generously grease a 9-inch-square baking dish.

Step 2    

In a large bowl, whisk the sour cream with the 6 tablespoons of melted butter, the egg, salt and pepper. Whisk in the corn muffin mix until combined. Using a rubber spatula, fold in the thawed corn, canned corn, cheddar and scallions. Spread the casserole mixture in the prepared dish and bake for about 1 hour, until puffed and golden brown. Serve.

Make Ahead

The casserole can be assembled and refrigerated for up to 4 hours. Let come to room temperature before baking.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up