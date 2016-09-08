Corn Bread Casserole

Corn bread casseroles are a too-busy cook’s dream. A handful of pantry staples—frozen and canned corn, corn muffin mix, butter, sour cream and an egg—are baked into something delicious and comforting. We jazz ours up with shredded cheddar and sliced scallions. You can keep it classic and skip the mix-ins, or you can add whatever you have on hand. Try diced ham and chopped bell pepper along with the cheese and scallions. Or make a spicier casserole with two seeded and diced jalapeños and 1/2 cup of chopped cilantro. Slideshow: More Corn Recipes