Corn Bread Casserole

Corn bread casseroles are a too-busy cook’s dream. A handful of pantry staples—frozen and canned corn, corn muffin mix, butter, sour cream and an egg—are baked into something delicious and comforting. We jazz ours up with shredded cheddar and sliced scallions. You can keep it classic and skip the mix-ins, or you can add whatever you have on hand. Try diced ham and chopped bell pepper along with the cheese and scallions. Or make a spicier casserole with two seeded and diced jalapeños and 1/2 cup of chopped cilantro. Slideshow: More Corn Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 350°. Generously grease a 9-inch-square baking dish.
In a large bowl, whisk the sour cream with the 6 tablespoons of melted butter, the egg, salt and pepper. Whisk in the corn muffin mix until combined. Using a rubber spatula, fold in the thawed corn, canned corn, cheddar and scallions. Spread the casserole mixture in the prepared dish and bake for about 1 hour, until puffed and golden brown. Serve.
Author Name: Gwen Pierson McGill
Review Body: We call this Corn Pudding and it is a staple at every Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner! We don't add cheese or onions but I am not mad at you for doing that!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-06-09