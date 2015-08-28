Corn, Basil, and Quinoa Salad

How to Make It

Step 1 Cook the quinoa in a pot of boiling salted water until it is tender, 10 to 15 minutes. Drain the quinoa in a sieve and let it cool to room temperature.

Step 2 In a large heavy skillet, heat the olive oil over medium high heat until hot. Stir in the onion, 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper, and cook until golden, about 6 minutes. Stir in the corn and continue to cook until tender, about 4 minutes. Transfer the corn mixture to a mixing bowl and let cool.