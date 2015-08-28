Corn, Basil, and Quinoa Salad

This dairy-free and vegetarian salad serves as the perfect side or lunch. Slideshow: More Quinoa Recipes
How to Make It
Cook the quinoa in a pot of boiling salted water until it is tender, 10 to 15 minutes. Drain the quinoa in a sieve and let it cool to room temperature.
In a large heavy skillet, heat the olive oil over medium high heat until hot. Stir in the onion, 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper, and cook until golden, about 6 minutes. Stir in the corn and continue to cook until tender, about 4 minutes. Transfer the corn mixture to a mixing bowl and let cool.
Stir in the quinoa, lime juice, oregano and basil into the corn mixture. Season the salad with salt and pepper to taste then serve.
