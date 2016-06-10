Corn-and-Zucchini Orzo Salad with Goat Cheese
F&W's Kay Chun takes pasta salad to a new level with sweet grilled corn, zucchini and a creamy lime dressing spiked with chile powder. She uses fresh cilantro to add brightness and then tops the whole salad with tangy slivers of fresh goat cheese. Slideshow: More Corn Salads

Ingredients

  • 3 ears of corn, shucked
  • 1 pound small zucchini or summer squash, halved lengthwise
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1/2 pound orzo
  • 1/4 cup mayonnaise
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 1 tablespoon minced shallot
  • 1/2 teaspoon guajillo or ancho chile powder
  • 1 1/2 cups coarsely chopped cilantro
  • 2 ounces fresh goat cheese, frozen

How to Make It

Step 1    

Light a grill or heat a grill pan. In a large bowl, toss the corn and zucchini with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill over moderate heat until charred and crisp-tender, about 10 minutes for the zucchini and 15 minutes for the corn. Transfer to a cutting board and let cool. Cut  the kernels off the corncobs and coarsely chop the zucchini. Transfer to a large bowl.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a large saucepan of salted boiling water, cook the orzo until al dente. Drain and rinse under cold water to cool. Drain well and spread the orzo out on a baking sheet; pat dry with paper towels

Step 3    

In a large bowl, whisk the mayonnaise with the remaining 3 tablespoons of olive oil and the lime juice, shallot, chile powder and 1/2 cup of the cilantro; season with salt and pepper. Add the orzo, corn, zucchini and the remaining chopped cilantro and mix well. Transfer to a platter. Using a vegetable peeler, shave the frozen goat cheese all over the top and serve.

Suggested Pairing

Citrusy white.

