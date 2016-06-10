Corn-and-Zucchini Orzo Salad with Goat Cheese

F&W's Kay Chun takes pasta salad to a new level with sweet grilled corn, zucchini and a creamy lime dressing spiked with chile powder. She uses fresh cilantro to add brightness and then tops the whole salad with tangy slivers of fresh goat cheese. Slideshow: More Corn Salads
Light a grill or heat a grill pan. In a large bowl, toss the corn and zucchini with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill over moderate heat until charred and crisp-tender, about 10 minutes for the zucchini and 15 minutes for the corn. Transfer to a cutting board and let cool. Cut the kernels off the corncobs and coarsely chop the zucchini. Transfer to a large bowl.
Meanwhile, in a large saucepan of salted boiling water, cook the orzo until al dente. Drain and rinse under cold water to cool. Drain well and spread the orzo out on a baking sheet; pat dry with paper towels
In a large bowl, whisk the mayonnaise with the remaining 3 tablespoons of olive oil and the lime juice, shallot, chile powder and 1/2 cup of the cilantro; season with salt and pepper. Add the orzo, corn, zucchini and the remaining chopped cilantro and mix well. Transfer to a platter. Using a vegetable peeler, shave the frozen goat cheese all over the top and serve.
Review Body: So I guess this recipe just popped up here at the time of this writing and it has no reviews. But it sounded good so I decided to give it a try anyway. Well, it is good, it's VERY good! It's actually going into my recipe box as a good veggie salad to make on a regular basis. The one thing I noticed about this salad was that the zest and tang from the dressing is balanced out by the creaminess of the orzo, corn, and zucchini. I got a great taste of both flavors at the same time. Loved it!
2016-08-21
Author Name: CBT14
Review Body: Tried this recipe today and really enjoyed it. Two modifications (I know, I know, I hate it when people do this): I really dislike mayo, so I used plain yogurt instead, and I didn't have orzo on hand so I used a combination of corkscrews and bowties. The yogurt gave a little extra tanginess, and the bowties helped hold the corn while taking a bite. Definitely a keeper!
2017-10-04
Author Name: Hanna LeJeune
Review Body: Loved it! Fresh yet creamy and tangy!! Will totally share at my next BBQ!
2016-09-20