Corn-and-Zucchini Orzo Salad with Goat Cheese

Author Name: Beth Bennett

Review Body: So I guess this recipe just popped up here at the time of this writing and it has no reviews. But it sounded good so I decided to give it a try anyway. Well, it is good, it's VERY good! It's actually going into my recipe box as a good veggie salad to make on a regular basis. The one thing I noticed about this salad was that the zest and tang from the dressing is balanced out by the creaminess of the orzo, corn, and zucchini. I got a great taste of both flavors at the same time. Loved it!

Review Rating: 5

Date Published: 2016-08-21