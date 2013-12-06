Corn and Tilapia Salad

Cook buttery tilapia and corn together, then add a dose of crunch with onions, capers and cherry tomatoes in this great salad. Slideshow: Salads with Seafood
How to Make It
Rinse and pat dry the tilapia. Season with salt and pepper. In a large skillet, melt the butter over medium-high heat. Add the tilapia and cook each side 2-3 minutes or until lightly browned.
Stir in the corn and cook for about 2 minutes, or until the corn is tender and plump (begin to gently break apart the tilapia as you stir). Remove from heat and allow to cool for 15-20 minutes.
Stir in the cherry tomatoes, red onion and capers. Season with salt and pepper. Serve immediately or chill and serve.
Author Name: Marina Gonzalez Krasnova
Review Body: Made this just now, delicious! My husband doesn't like raw onions so I added a little to corn and tilapia and it turned out very well, sweet and creamy texture. He loved this. Tilapia tastes almost like it was made with coconut milk. Didn't have capers so I didn't use. Totally fine, but would try next time.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-10-07