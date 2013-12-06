Corn and Tilapia Salad
© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
April 2014

Cook buttery tilapia and corn together, then add a dose of crunch with onions, capers and cherry tomatoes in this great salad. Slideshow: Salads with Seafood

Ingredients

  • 2 ears of corn, shucked (about 2 cups)
  • Two 4-ounce Tilapia fillets
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 6 ounces cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 1/4 medium red onion, minced
  • 2 tablespoons capers, drained
  • Kosher or sea salt
  • Fresh cracked pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

Rinse and pat dry the tilapia. Season with salt and pepper. In a large skillet, melt the butter over medium-high heat. Add the tilapia and cook each side 2-3 minutes or until lightly browned.

Step 2    

Stir in the corn and cook for about 2 minutes, or until the corn is tender and plump (begin to gently break apart the tilapia as you stir). Remove from heat and allow to cool for 15-20 minutes.

Step 3    

Stir in the cherry tomatoes, red onion and capers. Season with salt and pepper. Serve immediately or chill and serve.

