Corn and Tilapia Salad

Author Name: Marina Gonzalez Krasnova

Review Body: Made this just now, delicious! My husband doesn't like raw onions so I added a little to corn and tilapia and it turned out very well, sweet and creamy texture. He loved this. Tilapia tastes almost like it was made with coconut milk. Didn't have capers so I didn't use. Totally fine, but would try next time.

Review Rating: 5

Date Published: 2016-10-07