Corn and Pan-Seared Tofu Stir Fry

How to Make It

Step 1 Drain the tofu and slice into 1/2-inch-thick slices. Pat slices dry with paper towels. Season both sides with salt and pepper.

Step 2 Heat a large skillet over heat. Add 2 tablespoons of oil, and then carefully add the tofu (hot oil may splatter). Sear both sides of the tofu until golden brown, 2-3 minutes each side. Remove the tofu from the pan and drain on paper towel towels.

Step 3 Turn the heat down to medium heat. Add the final tablespoon of oil to the pan. Stir in the onions and cook until caramelized and golden brown, about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Step 4 Stir in the hoisin and fish sauce. Stir in the corn. Cook for 2-3 minutes or until the corn is tender.