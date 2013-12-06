Corn and Edamame Sauté
© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
April 2014

In just 15 minutes, whip up this great vegetable sauté, which incorporates fresh corn, edamame and red bell pepper. Slideshow: More Corn Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 ears of corn, shucked (about 2 cups)
  • 8 ounces frozen shelled edamame, thawed and rinsed
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 cloves garlic, crushed
  • 1-inch knob fresh ginger, peeled and minced
  • 1 medium red bell pepper, diced
  • 2 teaspoons soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon sesame seed oil
  • 2 teaspoons rice vinegar

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat a large skillet or wok over medium heat. Add the garlic and ginger and cook until garlic is soft, about 1 minute.

Step 2    

Increase heat to high. Stir in the corn, edamame, and bell peppers. Cook until corn is plump and tender, 3-5 minutes.

Step 3    

Stir in soy sauce, sesame seed oil, and rice vinegar. Cook for 1 more minute to heat through. Serve warm.

