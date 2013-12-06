Corn and Edamame Sauté

© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
In just 15 minutes, whip up this great vegetable sauté, which incorporates fresh corn, edamame and red bell pepper.
How to Make It
Step 1
Heat a large skillet or wok over medium heat. Add the garlic and ginger and cook until garlic is soft, about 1 minute.
Step 2
Increase heat to high. Stir in the corn, edamame, and bell peppers. Cook until corn is plump and tender, 3-5 minutes.
Step 3
Stir in soy sauce, sesame seed oil, and rice vinegar. Cook for 1 more minute to heat through. Serve warm.
