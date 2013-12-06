Corn and Cabbage Coleslaw

How to Make It

Step 1 Bring a large pot of salted water to boil. Fill a large bowl with ice water and set aside.

Step 2 Add the corn to the boiling water. Boil for 1 minute. Drain, quickly rinse under cold water, and then put the corn into the ice bath until fully cooled off. Drain.

Step 3 In a large bowl combine the corn, cabbages, green onion, and cheese.

Step 4 In another bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, apple cider vinegar, mustard, brown sugar, salt, and pepper.