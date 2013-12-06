Corn and Cabbage Coleslaw

© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
This crunchy coleslaw pairs fresh corn with two kinds of shredded cabbage for a gorgeous combination. Slideshow: Sensational Slaw Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
Bring a large pot of salted water to boil. Fill a large bowl with ice water and set aside.
Step 2
Add the corn to the boiling water. Boil for 1 minute. Drain, quickly rinse under cold water, and then put the corn into the ice bath until fully cooled off. Drain.
Step 3
In a large bowl combine the corn, cabbages, green onion, and cheese.
Step 4
In another bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, apple cider vinegar, mustard, brown sugar, salt, and pepper.
Step 5
Pour the dressing over the cabbage mixture and toss to completely coat. Chill and serve.
