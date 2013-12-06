Corn and Cabbage Coleslaw
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
June 2013

This crunchy coleslaw pairs fresh corn with two kinds of shredded cabbage for a gorgeous combination. Slideshow: Sensational Slaw Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 ears of corn, shucked (about 2 cups)
  • 4 cups shredded green cabbage
  • 2 cups shredded purple cabbage
  • 1/4 cup sliced green onion
  • 1/2 cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano
  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise
  • 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon spicy brown mustard
  • 2 teaspoons brown sugar
  • 1 teaspoon kosher or sea salt
  • Fresh cracked black pepper, to taste

How to Make It

Step 1    

Bring a large pot of salted water to boil. Fill a large bowl with ice water and set aside.

Step 2    

Add the corn to the boiling water. Boil for 1 minute. Drain, quickly rinse under cold water, and then put the corn into the ice bath until fully cooled off. Drain.

Step 3    

In a large bowl combine the corn, cabbages, green onion, and cheese.

Step 4    

In another bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, apple cider vinegar, mustard, brown sugar, salt, and pepper.

Step 5    

Pour the dressing over the cabbage mixture and toss to completely coat. Chill and serve.

