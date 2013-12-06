Corn and Bok Choy Stir Fry
© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
April 2013

Bok choy and corn are stir-fried for only a couple minutes before being paired with a rich dressing made with fish sauce. Slideshow: Fantastic Corn Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 pound baby bok choy, leaves separated
  • 3 ears of corn, shucked (about 3 cups)
  • 2 tablespoon canola oil (or other high flashpoint oil)
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 3 medium shallots, peeled and sliced
  • 1 tablespoon fish sauce
  • Chopped cilantro, for garnish
  • Lime wedges, to serve with stir fry (optional)

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the oil, and then add the garlic and shallots. Cook until soft, about 30 seconds.

Step 2    

Add the bok choy. Cook for one minute, or until bright green. Stir in the corn and fish sauce. Cook until the corn is tender, about 2 minutes.

Step 3    

Taste for seasoning and add more fish sauce if desired. Garnish with cilantro and serve warm accompanied by the lime wedges for guests to squeeze over their portions.

