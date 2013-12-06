Corn and Bok Choy Stir Fry

© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Bok choy and corn are stir-fried for only a couple minutes before being paired with a rich dressing made with fish sauce. Slideshow: Fantastic Corn Recipes
Step 1
Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the oil, and then add the garlic and shallots. Cook until soft, about 30 seconds.
Step 2
Add the bok choy. Cook for one minute, or until bright green. Stir in the corn and fish sauce. Cook until the corn is tender, about 2 minutes.
Step 3
Taste for seasoning and add more fish sauce if desired. Garnish with cilantro and serve warm accompanied by the lime wedges for guests to squeeze over their portions.
