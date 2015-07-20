Corn-and-Barley Salad

F&W’s Justin Chapple adds crunchy toasted walnuts, briny green olives and lots of dill to this tasty salad. Slideshow: More Barley Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 375°. In a medium saucepan of salted boiling water, cook the barley until just tender, about 25 minutes. Drain well and spread out on a plate to cool completely.
Meanwhile, spread the walnuts in a pie plate and toast for about 12 minutes, until golden. Let cool, then coarsely chop.
In a bowl, toss the barley with the corn, walnuts and all of the remaining ingredients. Season with salt and pepper and serve.
Aggregate Rating value: 3
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Mary Ann Jablonski
Review Body: I really wanted to Love this recipe since I love corn and barley but it was just OK. A bit dry and not nearly as flavorful as I expected it to be even with the nice list of ingredients. The olives were a bit odd in this but did add nice saltiness. The walnuts helped a lot to salvage it. I doubled the recipe expecting to LOVE it but now I don't know what to do with it. Served it at a party last night and no one took seconds or commented on it. Not a good sign. Not a "keeper".
Review Rating: 3
Date Published: 2016-07-19