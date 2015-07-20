Corn-and-Barley Salad
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Justin Chapple
August 2015

F&W’s Justin Chapple adds crunchy toasted walnuts, briny green olives and lots of dill to this tasty salad. Slideshow: More Barley Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup pearled barley
  • 3/4 cup walnuts
  • 3 cups fresh corn kernels (from about 4 ears)
  • 1/4 cup chopped dill
  • 1/4 cup snipped chives
  • 3/4 cup chopped pitted mild green olives
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • Salt
  • Pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 375°. In a medium saucepan of salted boiling water, cook the barley until just tender, about 25 minutes. Drain well and spread out on a plate to cool completely.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, spread the walnuts in a pie plate and toast for about 12 minutes, until golden. Let cool, then coarsely chop.

Step 3    

In a bowl, toss the barley with the corn, walnuts and all of the remaining ingredients. Season with salt and pepper and serve.

Make Ahead

The salad can be made up to 6 hours ahead and refrigerated. Serve it at room temperature.

