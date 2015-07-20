Corn-and-Barley Salad

Author Name: Mary Ann Jablonski

Review Body: I really wanted to Love this recipe since I love corn and barley but it was just OK. A bit dry and not nearly as flavorful as I expected it to be even with the nice list of ingredients. The olives were a bit odd in this but did add nice saltiness. The walnuts helped a lot to salvage it. I doubled the recipe expecting to LOVE it but now I don't know what to do with it. Served it at a party last night and no one took seconds or commented on it. Not a good sign. Not a "keeper".

Review Rating: 3

Date Published: 2016-07-19