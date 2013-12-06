Corn and Arugula Salad
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
April 2014

This easy salad combines peppery arugula with fresh corn and lots of feta cheese. Slideshow: Easy Summer Salads

Ingredients

  • 2 ears of corn, shucked (about 2 cups)
  • 1 medium red bell pepper, seeded and thinly sliced
  • 4 ounces feta cheese, crumbled
  • Zest of 1 medium lemon
  • Juice of 1 medium lemon
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher or sea salt
  • Fresh cracked black pepper, to taste
  • 8 cups loosely packed (5 ounces) baby arugula

How to Make It

Step 1    

Bring a large pot of salted water to boil. Fill and large bowl with ice water and set aside.

Step 2    

Add the corn to the boiling water. Boil for 1 minute. Drain, quickly rinse under cold water, and then put the corn into the ice bath until fully cooled off. Drain.

Step 3    

In a large bowl, combine the corn, bell pepper, feta cheese, olive oil, lemon zest, and lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 4    

Add the arugula and toss to coat the arugula with the dressing. Serve.

