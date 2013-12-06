Corn and Arugula Salad

© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
This easy salad combines peppery arugula with fresh corn and lots of feta cheese. Slideshow: Easy Summer Salads
How to Make It
Step 1
Bring a large pot of salted water to boil. Fill and large bowl with ice water and set aside.
Step 2
Add the corn to the boiling water. Boil for 1 minute. Drain, quickly rinse under cold water, and then put the corn into the ice bath until fully cooled off. Drain.
Step 3
In a large bowl, combine the corn, bell pepper, feta cheese, olive oil, lemon zest, and lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper.
Step 4
Add the arugula and toss to coat the arugula with the dressing. Serve.
