Coriander Vinaigrette

Chef Susan Feniger amps up her supersimple vinaigrette with toasted coriander and fresh cilantro. Slideshow: More Salad Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In a small skillet, toast the coriander seeds until very fragrant, about 2 minutes. Transfer the seeds to a medium bowl and add the vinegar, shallot, garlic and cilantro. While whisking constantly, slowly drizzle in the oil and whisk until emulsified. Season with salt and pepper.
Author Name: Joshua Young
Review Body: Made it five times in the past two weeks. Lots of Mexican salads...
Date Published: 2018-03-14