Coriander Vinaigrette
© Nicole Franzen
Active Time
10 HR
Total Time
10 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1 1/4 cups
Susan Feniger
November 2015

Chef Susan Feniger amps up her supersimple vinaigrette with toasted coriander and fresh cilantro.  Slideshow: More Salad Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 tablespoons crushed coriander seeds
  • 6 tablespoons white wine vinegar
  • 1 shallot, finely chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1/2 cup chopped cilantro
  • 3/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper

How to Make It

Step

In a small skillet, toast the coriander seeds until very fragrant, about 2 minutes. Transfer the seeds to a medium bowl and add the vinegar, shallot, garlic and cilantro. While whisking constantly, slowly drizzle in the oil and whisk until emulsified. Season with salt and pepper.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up