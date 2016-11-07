Coriander-Roasted Broccoli 
Active Time
20 HR
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Joseph Johnson
December 2016

Joseph “JJ” Johnson, the chef at The Cecil in Manhattan’s Harlem neighborhood, likes roasting broccoli, but he gives it his own spin by adding a fragrant and delicious oil spiced with coriander, cumin and garlic. Slideshow: More Broccoli Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 garlic cloves 
  • 1 tablespoon cumin seeds 
  • 2 teaspoons coriander seeds 
  • Kosher salt 
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 2 heads of broccoli  (1 3/4 pounds), sliced lengthwise through the stems 1/4-inch thick 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 450°. In  a mini food processor, combine the garlic, cumin, coriander,  1 teaspoon of salt and 1/4 cup of the olive oil; puree until smooth. 

Step 2    

Arrange the broccoli on  2 large rimmed baking sheets. Drizzle with the remaining  2 tablespoons of olive oil, season with salt and toss to coat. Roast for 5 minutes. Spoon the coriander oil over the broccoli, toss and roast for about 10 minutes longer, until just tender, shifting the baking sheets halfway through. Serve hot.

Make Ahead

The coriander oil can be refrigerated for 3 days.

