Coriander-Roasted Broccoli 

Joseph “JJ” Johnson, the chef at The Cecil in Manhattan’s Harlem neighborhood, likes roasting broccoli, but he gives it his own spin by adding a fragrant and delicious oil spiced with coriander, cumin and garlic. Slideshow: More Broccoli Recipes
Preheat the oven to 450°. In a mini food processor, combine the garlic, cumin, coriander, 1 teaspoon of salt and 1/4 cup of the olive oil; puree until smooth.
Arrange the broccoli on 2 large rimmed baking sheets. Drizzle with the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil, season with salt and toss to coat. Roast for 5 minutes. Spoon the coriander oil over the broccoli, toss and roast for about 10 minutes longer, until just tender, shifting the baking sheets halfway through. Serve hot.
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 2
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Robin Banuelos
Review Body: The flavor is SUPERB! Tastes like a gourmet restaurant and budget-friendly. However, next time around I'm going to twice as less oil to make the stems a bit more crunchy rather than chewy. Too much oil also makes my stomach feel funny and increases cook-time.
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2017-02-17
Author Name: Heather Singmaster
Review Body: Husband gives it 5 stars!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-01-04