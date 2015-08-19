Coriander Kale Chips

© Ian Knauer
Spice ordinary kale chips with a dash of coriander. Slideshow: More Delicious Kale Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 275°F.
Step 2
Remove the ribs from the kale and place the leaves in a large bowl. Drizzle the kale with the oil, then sprinkle with the coriander, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Rub the oil into the leaves with your hands, evenly distributing the spices. Spread the kale out in an even layer on 2 baking sheets, then bake in the oven until crisp, about 15 minutes. Let the kale chips cool to room temperature and serve.
