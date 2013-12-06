Copper Swan

Lucques • Los Angeles This cocktail pays homage to the swan-necked copper pot stills traditionally used to produce Scottish whiskey. Fruit preserves are substituted for the apricot brandy in the original. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide
How to Make It
Step
Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add all of the remaining ingredients except the twist. Shake well and strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with the twist.
