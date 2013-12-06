Copper Swan
Food & Wine

Lucques • Los Angeles This cocktail pays homage to the swan-necked copper pot stills traditionally used to produce Scottish whiskey. Fruit preserves are substituted for the apricot brandy in the original. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide

Ingredients

  • Ice
  • 1 1/2 ounces Highland single-malt Scotch
  • 1/2 ounce sweet vermouth
  • 1/2 ounce fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon apricot preserves
  • 2 dashes of Peychaud's Bitters
  • 1 orange twist

How to Make It

Step

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add all of the remaining ingredients except the twist. Shake well and strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with the twist.

