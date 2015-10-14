Cool Ranch Kale Dip
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 3 cups
Kay Chun
November 2015

This healthy, fast and supertasty version of a classic ranch dip features kale, labneh and buttermilk. Slideshow: More Party Dip Recipes

Ingredients

  • 10 ounces baby kale (12 cups)
  • 2 cups lebneh (about 12 ounces)
  • 1/4 cup buttermilk
  • 1/4 cup chopped chives
  • 1 tablespoon granulated garlic
  • 1 tablespoon granulated onion
  • 3/4 teaspoon dried dill 
  • 3/4 teaspoon dried parsley
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • Crudités, for serving 

How to Make It

Step

In a medium saucepan of salted boiling water, blanch the kale until wilted, about 30 seconds. Drain well. Squeeze out any excess water and coarsely chop. Transfer to a medium bowl. Add the next 7 ingredients, season with salt and pepper and mix well. Serve with crudités.

Make Ahead

The dip can be refrigerated overnight.

