Cool Ranch Kale Dip

This healthy, fast and supertasty version of a classic ranch dip features kale, labneh and buttermilk. Slideshow: More Party Dip Recipes
How to Make It
In a medium saucepan of salted boiling water, blanch the kale until wilted, about 30 seconds. Drain well. Squeeze out any excess water and coarsely chop. Transfer to a medium bowl. Add the next 7 ingredients, season with salt and pepper and mix well. Serve with crudités.
Make Ahead
Author Name: @BlueHelmet
Review Body: Pretty refreshing.
Review Rating: 3
Date Published: 2016-06-16
Author Name: Randimichelled
Review Body: Definitely a keeper. We love it.
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2016-06-17
Author Name: @PurpleBowtie
Review Body: Can't wait to make this on Sunday!
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-06-17
Author Name: @OrangeCone
Review Body: Ranch isn't usually my thing, but I liked this
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2016-06-16
Author Name: @Green8Ball
Review Body: If you're going to make something decadent make it amazing. I think you've pulled that off.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-06-17