Cool Cucumber
Serves : MAKES 8 DRINKS
The Lounge on 5, San Francisco Art Deco–inspired bar stools give this sultry lounge the feel of a 1930s Paris apartment. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide

Combine the Cucumber-Honeydew Vodka and the Simple Syrup in a pitcher and stir. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add one-fourth of the vodka mixture and shake well. Strain into 2 chilled martini glasses. Repeat 3 more times, using fresh ice each time. Garnish each drink with a mint sprig.

