Cooked Rice
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes about 5 cups
Elizabeth Andoh

This cooked rice forms the base for Soboro Donburi, but the Japanese technique is foolproof. Be sure to use short-grain rice for the best results.

In 2018, Food & Wine named this recipe one of our 40 best.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups uncooked short-grain white rice (such as blue rose or California rose)
  • 2 1/3 cups cold water

How to Make It

Step 1    

Rinse rice in a colander under running water until water runs clear, 2 to 3 minutes. Drain well, and transfer to a 3-quart saucepan with straight sides and a tight- fitting lid. Add 2 1/3 cups cold water; cover and let rice soak 10 minutes before cooking.

Step 2    

Bring to a boil over high; reduce heat to low, and simmer, covered, until water is mostly absorbed, about 6 minutes. Return heat to high; cook, covered, 20 seconds. Remove from heat; let rice steam, undisturbed, 20 minutes. (Be sure to keep saucepan tightly covered throughout the cooking and steaming process. If you must check, do so quickly to lose as little moisture and steam pressure as possible.)

