Cooked Rice

Rinse rice in a colander under running water until water runs clear, 2 to 3 minutes. Drain well, and transfer to a 3-quart saucepan with straight sides and a tight- fitting lid. Add 2 1/3 cups cold water; cover and let rice soak 10 minutes before cooking.

Step 2

Bring to a boil over high; reduce heat to low, and simmer, covered, until water is mostly absorbed, about 6 minutes. Return heat to high; cook, covered, 20 seconds. Remove from heat; let rice steam, undisturbed, 20 minutes. (Be sure to keep saucepan tightly covered throughout the cooking and steaming process. If you must check, do so quickly to lose as little moisture and steam pressure as possible.)