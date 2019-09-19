Confit Lamb Shoulder with Polenta and Brussels Sprouts
Cedric Angeles
Active Time
35 MIN
Total Time
4 HR 40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
By Mariana Mateos Jacquet and Thomas Jacquet
October 2019

Braising lamb shoulder in garlic-infused oil yields a super-tender, falling-off-the-bone bite of meat. Drizzle leftover braising oil on on each plate for a delicious garnish. If the polenta begins to clump as it sits, simply vigorously whisk it back to a smooth and creamy texture.

Ingredients

LAMB

  • 3 tablespoons canola oil, divided
  • 1 (5-pound) bone-in lamb shoulder, trimmed
  • 5 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 2 rosemary sprigs
  • 2 whole star anise
  • 1 garlic head, halved crosswise

POLENTA

  • 4 cups lower-sodium chicken broth
  • 1/2 teaspoon piment d’Espelette or crushed red pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 cup uncooked polenta
  • 3 1/2 ounces Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, grated (about 1 packed cup)
  • 1/4 cup unsalted butter (2 ounces)

BRUSSELS SPROUTS

  • 1 pound fresh brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved lengthwise
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the lamb

Preheat oven to 350°F. Heat 2 tablespoons canola oil in a large Dutch oven over high. Sprinkle lamb evenly on all sides with salt. Place lamb, fat side down, in hot oil; cook, undisturbed, until golden brown, about 12 minutes. Remove from heat. Turn lamb fat side up; drizzle with remaining 1 tablespoon oil. Add rosemary, star anise, and garlic to Dutch oven. Cover tightly, and transfer to preheated oven. Cook until lamb is falling off the bone, 3 hours and 30 minutes to 4 hours. Remove from oven; tent with aluminum foil, and let lamb stand 15 minutes. Tear lamb meat into chunks or shreds, and discard bone. Cover to keep warm, and set aside.

Step 2    During final hour of lamb cooking, make the polenta

Bring broth to a boil in a medium saucepan over high. Stir in piment d’Espelette and salt; remove from heat. Gradually add polenta, whisking constantly. Cover and let stand 45 minutes. Add cheese and butter, whisking vigorously to break up any lumps. Keep warm.

Step 3    Make the brussels sprouts

Bring a large pot of heavily salted water to a boil over high. Fill a large bowl with ice water. Add sprouts to boiling water; cook, stirring once, until bright green and just tender, 3 to 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer sprouts to ice bath; stir to stop the cooking process. Drain and pat dry. Melt butter in a large skillet over medium-high. Add sprouts; cook, stirring occasionally, until golden brown, about 10 minutes.

Step 4    

To serve, reheat polenta over low, stirring often, until warmed through. Spoon polenta into 4 bowls; top with brussels sprouts and lamb.

Suggested Pairing

Herbal, full-bodied Loire red.

