Confetti Giardiniera
© Cedric Angeles
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 1/2 cups
Viet Pham
March 2014

This crisp, tangy and colorful condiment requires no cooking whatsoever, but you do have to wait a week while the vegetables pickle. Slideshow: Pickled Vegetables

Ingredients

  • 3 jalapeño peppers, cut into 1/4-inch dice
  • 1 green bell pepper, cut into 1/4-inch dice
  • 1 yellow bell pepper, cut into 1/4-inch dice
  • 1 small onion, cut into 1/4-inch dice
  • 1 celery rib, cut into 1/4-inch dice
  • 1/2 medium carrot, cut into 1/4-inch dice
  • 1/2 small cauliflower, cut into 1/4-inch florets
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons kosher salt
  • 3/4 cup apple cider vinegar
  • 1/2 cup canola oil
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 teaspoon minced oregano leaves
  • 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon mustard seeds
  • 1/4 teaspoon celery seeds
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a bowl, toss the jalapeños, bell peppers, onion, celery, carrot and cauliflower with the salt. Add cold water to cover and refrigerate for 12 hours.

Step 2    

Drain the vegetables and rinse well; pat dry. Transfer the vegetables to a 2-quart jar.

Step 3    

In a medium bowl, whisk the vinegar with all of the remaining ingredients. Add the vinegar mixture to the jar and stir well. Cover and refrigerate the giardiniera for 1 to 2 weeks before serving.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up