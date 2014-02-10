Confetti Giardiniera

© Cedric Angeles
This crisp, tangy and colorful condiment requires no cooking whatsoever, but you do have to wait a week while the vegetables pickle. Slideshow: Pickled Vegetables
How to Make It
Step 1
In a bowl, toss the jalapeños, bell peppers, onion, celery, carrot and cauliflower with the salt. Add cold water to cover and refrigerate for 12 hours.
Step 2
Drain the vegetables and rinse well; pat dry. Transfer the vegetables to a 2-quart jar.
Step 3
In a medium bowl, whisk the vinegar with all of the remaining ingredients. Add the vinegar mixture to the jar and stir well. Cover and refrigerate the giardiniera for 1 to 2 weeks before serving.