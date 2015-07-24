Confetti Cabbage Slaw with Peanut-Lime Dressing
© Sarah Bolla
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Sarah Bolla
May 2012

This vibrant multi-colored slaw is smothered with an amazing peanut and lime dressing. Slideshow: More Slaw Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 cups shredded red cabbage
  • 2 cups shredded green cabbage
  • 1 cup shredded carrots
  • 1 cup packed cilantro leaves
  • 5 tablespoons creamy peanut butter
  • 1/2 tablespoon sesame oil
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce
  • 1/2 tablespoon garlic chili sauce
  • 1/2 tablespoon red chili pepper flakes
  • 1 teaspoon honey
  • Zest of 1 lime
  • 3 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • 1/2 cup roasted peanuts, coarsely chopped

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large bowl, combine the red and green cabbage, carrots, and cilantro.

Step 2    

In another bowl, whisk together the peanut butter, sesame oil, soy sauce, chili sauce, chili flakes, honey, lime zest, and lime juice. Stir in the water until the dressing is smooth and set aside.

Step 3    

Pour the dressing over the cabbage mixture and toss to coat. Garnish with chopped peanuts and serve chilled.

