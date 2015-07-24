Confetti Cabbage Slaw with Peanut-Lime Dressing

© Sarah Bolla
This vibrant multi-colored slaw is smothered with an amazing peanut and lime dressing. Slideshow: More Slaw Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a large bowl, combine the red and green cabbage, carrots, and cilantro.
Step 2
In another bowl, whisk together the peanut butter, sesame oil, soy sauce, chili sauce, chili flakes, honey, lime zest, and lime juice. Stir in the water until the dressing is smooth and set aside.
Step 3
Pour the dressing over the cabbage mixture and toss to coat. Garnish with chopped peanuts and serve chilled.
