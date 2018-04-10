Condensed-Milk Ice Cream with Black Sesame Polvoron 
Eva Kolenko
Active Time
35 MIN
Total Time
8 HR 35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Chad Valencia
May 2018

At LASA in Los Angeles, chef Chad Valencia makes his own version of ice cream by folding condensed milk into whipped cream—no churning required. A gently toasted black sesame crumble adds texture and a welcome nuttiness. Slideshow: More Ice Cream Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups heavy cream 
  • 1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk 
  • 1/4 cup brown rice flour 
  • 1/2 cup black sesame seeds 
  • 1/2 cup powdered milk  
  • 1/4 cup granulated sugar 
  • 1/4 cup unsalted butter, melted 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Place cream in a large chilled bowl; beat with an electric mixer until stiff peaks form, 2 to 3 minutes. Gently fold in condensed milk until fully incorporated (do not overmix). Cover bowl with plastic wrap so that plastic rests on surface of mixture. Freeze until firm, 8 to 10 hours.

Step 2    

Preheat oven to 325°F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Spread rice flour in a thin layer on prepared baking sheet. Toast in preheated oven until flour smells nutty and is sandy in color, 12 to 14 minutes. Set aside. On a second parchment-lined rimmed baking sheet, spread sesame seeds in a thin, even layer, and toast until fragrant, 6 to 8 minutes. Let stand until cool. 

Step 3    

Place 1/3 cup toasted sesame seeds in the bowl of a food processor. Pulse until seeds are coarsely ground, about 8 times. 

Step 4    

Sift powdered milk, sugar, and toasted rice flour into a large bowl. Add ground sesame seeds and remaining toasted sesame seeds to bowl. Gently stir in melted butter. Let cool; transfer to an airtight container. 

Step 5    

To serve, spoon 3 small scoops of ice cream into a bowl, and sprinkle liberally with sesame mixture.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up