Concord Grape Granita

The Good News This icy dessert gets its sweet, tangy taste from Concord grape juice, which has three times the antioxidant power of orange and grapefruit juices. Plus: More Dessert Recipes and Tips
How to Make It
In a saucepan, simmer the sugar and water to dissolve the sugar. Let cool.
In a 9-inch square, glass baking dish, combine the sugar syrup and grape juice. Freeze for 30 minutes. Using 2 forks, scrape any frozen crystals into the center of the dish. Continue to freeze, scraping every 30 minutes, until the mixture is totally frozen and granular, about 4 hours total. Scrape the granita into chilled bowls and serve.
Notes
One Serving 222 cal, 0 gm total fat, 0 gm saturated fat, 54 gm carb, 0 gm fiber.
