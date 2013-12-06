Concentrated Tomato Sauce (Salsa di Concentrato di Pomodoro)

Plus: Pasta Recipes and Tips
How to Make It
Step
Heat the oil in a large heavy nonreactive saucepan. Add the onion and cook over moderate heat, stirring often, until golden. Stir in the tomato paste, sugar and a pinch each of salt and pepper. Reduce the heat to low and cook for 1 hour, stirring often, until golden. Stir in the tomato paste, sugar and a pinch each of salt and pepper. Reduce the heat to low and cook for 1 hour, stirring often; the oil will remain partially separate throughout cooking.
Make Ahead
The sauce can be refrigerated for 5 days.
