Concentrated Tomato Sauce (Salsa di Concentrato di Pomodoro)
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : makes about 4 cups
Bruce Schoenfeld
May 1997

Plus: Pasta Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 1 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 medium onion, finely chopped
  • 3 cups tomato paste
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper

How to Make It

Step

Heat the oil in a large heavy nonreactive saucepan. Add the onion and cook over moderate heat, stirring often, until golden. Stir in the tomato paste, sugar and a pinch each of salt and pepper. Reduce the heat to low and cook for 1 hour, stirring often, until golden. Stir in the tomato paste, sugar and a pinch each of salt and pepper. Reduce the heat to low and cook for 1 hour, stirring often; the oil will remain partially separate throughout cooking.

Make Ahead

The sauce can be refrigerated for 5 days.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up