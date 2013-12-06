Commodore Perry
Yield
Serves : makes 1 drink
Food & Wine

PDT, Manhattan This version of pioneering mixologist Jerry Thomas's classic Japanese Cocktail takes its name from Matthew C. Perry, an American naval officer whose Pacific voyages in the 1850s helped secure U.S. trade relations with Japan.  More Classic Cocktails

Ingredients

  • Ice
  • 1 ounce Cognac
  • 1/2 ounce pineapple juice
  • 1/2 ounce orgeat (almond-flavored syrup)
  • 2 ounces chilled Champagne

How to Make It

Step

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the Cognac, pineapple juice and orgeat and shake well. Strain into a chilled coupe and top with the Champagne.

