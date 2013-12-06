Commodore Perry

PDT, Manhattan This version of pioneering mixologist Jerry Thomas's classic Japanese Cocktail takes its name from Matthew C. Perry, an American naval officer whose Pacific voyages in the 1850s helped secure U.S. trade relations with Japan. More Classic Cocktails
Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the Cognac, pineapple juice and orgeat and shake well. Strain into a chilled coupe and top with the Champagne.
