Comforting Chicken Noodle Soup

Any type of pasta you have on hand will work in this classic chicken noodle soup—just be sure it's cooked al dente. Slideshow: More Noodle Soup Recipes
Step 1
Cook the pasta until al dente and then drain and set aside.
Step 2
In a stockpot, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat. Stir in the onion, garlic and carrots and cook until onions are softened, 2 to 3 minutes.
Step 3
Add the chicken stock, chicken, zucchini and celery. Bring to a gentle boil, and then reduce heat and simmer for about 5 minutes or until vegetables are tender.
Step 4
Stir in the pasta and season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve hot.
