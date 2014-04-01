Comforting Chicken Noodle Soup
© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
September 2013

Any type of pasta you have on hand will work in this classic chicken noodle soup—just be sure it's cooked al dente. Slideshow: More Noodle Soup Recipes

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces (1/2 pound) pasta
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 medium onion, diced
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 medium carrots, diced
  • 5 cups chicken stock
  • 1 cup cooked chicken, cubed or shredded
  • 1 medium zucchini, diced
  • 1 stalk of celery, sliced
  • Kosher or sea salt, to taste
  • Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

How to Make It

Step 1    

Cook the pasta until al dente and then drain and set aside.

Step 2    

In a stockpot, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat. Stir in the onion, garlic and carrots and cook until onions are softened, 2 to 3 minutes.

Step 3    

Add the chicken stock, chicken, zucchini and celery. Bring to a gentle boil, and then reduce heat and simmer for about 5 minutes or until vegetables are tender.

Step 4    

Stir in the pasta and season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve hot.

