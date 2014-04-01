Comforting Chicken Noodle Soup

How to Make It

Step 1 Cook the pasta until al dente and then drain and set aside.

Step 2 In a stockpot, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat. Stir in the onion, garlic and carrots and cook until onions are softened, 2 to 3 minutes.

Step 3 Add the chicken stock, chicken, zucchini and celery. Bring to a gentle boil, and then reduce heat and simmer for about 5 minutes or until vegetables are tender.