Chef Todd Richards is known for his personal, globally inspired take on Southern cuisine, and his Collard Greens Ramen is no exception. Riffing on a memorable bowl of yaka-mein he had as a child, Richards’ soup begins with a pot of collards and a generous pour of bourbon, which cooks down into an intense potlikker. Shichimi togarashi, a Japanese spice blend of dried orange peel, ginger, sesame seeds, nori, and a mix of dried chiles, finishes off each bowl. You can find it at Asian groceries, Whole Foods, and amazon.com. As Richards puts it, each ham-hock-enriched, noodle-laced bowl is a hearty thank you to his past—with a strong Southern accent.