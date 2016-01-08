Cold Tofu with Chestnuts in Apple Dashi

This light and elegant no-cook dish features custardy silken tofu in an ultra-refreshing broth. Here, Chang uses umami-packed shiro dashi, a bottled Japanese stock, as the savory base for the broth, stirring in Fuji apple juice for just the right amount of sweetness.
Recipe from Food & Wine Best New Chefs All-Star Cookbook
How to Make It
In a small bowl, whisk the apple juice with the shiro dashi, soy sauce, sherry vinegar and sesame oil. Arrange the tofu slices in shallow bowls. Top with the chestnuts and frisée. Pour the apple dashi around the tofu. (Reserve any remaining apple dashi for another use.) Drizzle each bowl with a few drops of wasabi oil and serve.
Notes
Fuji apple juice is available at supermarkets and juice bars, or you can make your own. Shiro dashi is a stock made with soy sauce, white soy, bonito flakes and seaweed. Shiro dashi and wasabi oil are both available at Japanese and Korean markets.
