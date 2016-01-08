Cold Tofu with Chestnuts in Apple Dashi
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
David Chang

This light and elegant no-cook dish features custardy silken tofu in an ultra-refreshing broth. Here, Chang uses umami-packed shiro dashi, a bottled Japanese stock, as the savory base for the broth, stirring in Fuji apple juice for just the right amount of sweetness.  Tofu Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Best New Chefs All-Star Cookbook

Ingredients

  • 2 cups Fuji apple juice (see Note)
  • 3 tablespoons shiro dashi (see Note)
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 1/2 tablespoon sherry vinegar
  • 1/2 tablespoon untoasted sesame oil
  • One 12-ounce package soft silken tofu, drained and sliced
  • 2 cooked chestnuts, thinly sliced
  • Light green frisée leaves, for garnish
  • Wasabi oil (see Note), for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a small bowl, whisk the apple juice with the shiro dashi, soy sauce, sherry vinegar and sesame oil. Arrange the  tofu slices in shallow bowls. Top with the chestnuts and frisée. Pour the apple dashi around the tofu. (Reserve any remaining apple dashi for another use.) Drizzle each bowl with a few  drops of wasabi oil and serve.

Notes

Fuji apple juice is available at supermarkets and juice bars, or you can make your own. Shiro dashi is a stock made with soy sauce, white soy, bonito flakes and seaweed. Shiro dashi and wasabi oil are both available at Japanese and Korean markets.

Suggested Pairing

Full-bodied, apple-scented orange wine: 2010 Monastero Suore Cistercensi Coenobium Rusticum.

