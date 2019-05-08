Cold Roasted Leg of Lamb with Cilantro-Jalapeño Yogurt

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 325°F. Place garlic, shallot, oil, cumin seeds, 11/2 tablespoons kosher salt, and 2 teaspoons pepper in a mini food processor; process until mostly smooth, about 30 seconds. Rub spice paste all over lamb. Tie with kitchen twine, securing at 1-inch intervals to form a neat roast. Transfer to a wire rack set inside a large rimmed baking sheet.

Step 2 Roast lamb in preheated oven until an instant-read thermometer inserted in thickest portion registers 135°F, 1 hour and 20 minutes to 1 hour and 30 minutes. Transfer lamb to a platter, and let cool to room temperature, about 1 hour. Cover with aluminum foil, and refrigerate until chilled, about 1 hour.

Step 3 Meanwhile, place yogurt, cilantro, lime juice, jalapeños, scallion, anchovies, remaining 1 teaspoon kosher salt, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a mini food processor; process until smooth, about 45 seconds.