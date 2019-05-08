Cold Roasted Leg of Lamb with Cilantro-Jalapeño Yogurt
Greg DuPree
Active Time
35 MIN
Total Time
3 HR 55 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8 to 10
Justin Chapple
June 2019

Cold slices of lamb are a fail-safe dinner party main. A tangy yogurt sauce laced with lime and cilantro takes it to the next level.

Ingredients

  • 3 garlic cloves
  • 1/4 cup chopped shallot
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon cumin seeds
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • 2 1/4 teaspoons black pepper, divided
  • 1 (3 3/4-pound) well-trimmed boneless leg of lamb (about 4 1/2 pounds before trimming)
  • 1 cup plain whole-milk Greek yogurt
  • 1 1/2 cups loosely packed fresh cilantro leaves, plus more for garnish
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 3 seeded chopped jalapeños
  • 1 scallion, chopped (about 2 tablespoons)
  • 4 anchovy fillets (1/4 ounce)
  • 1/2 teaspoon flaky sea salt
  • Pita bread, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat oven to 325°F. Place garlic, shallot, oil, cumin seeds, 11/2 tablespoons kosher salt, and 2 teaspoons pepper in a mini food processor; process until mostly smooth, about 30 seconds. Rub spice paste all over lamb. Tie with kitchen twine, securing at 1-inch intervals to form a neat roast. Transfer to a wire rack set inside a large rimmed baking sheet.

Step 2    

Roast lamb in preheated oven until an instant-read thermometer inserted in thickest portion registers 135°F, 1 hour and 20 minutes to 1 hour and 30 minutes. Transfer lamb to a platter, and let cool to room temperature, about 1 hour. Cover with aluminum foil, and refrigerate until chilled, about 1 hour.

Step 3    

Meanwhile, place yogurt, cilantro, lime juice, jalapeños, scallion, anchovies, remaining 1 teaspoon kosher salt, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a mini food processor; process until smooth, about 45 seconds.

Step 4    

Remove kitchen twine from lamb; discard twine. Cut lamb into thin slices, and sprinkle with flaky sea salt. Garnish with cilantro. Serve with sauce and pita bread.

Suggested Pairing

Juicy, complex Côtes du Rhône.

