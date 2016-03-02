Cold Fried Chicken

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the chicken In a bowl, combine the salt, pimentón, garlic and pepper. Add the chicken and rub all over with the spices. Add the buttermilk and turn to coat. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight.

Step 2 Make the coating In a small skillet, toast the coriander, cumin, caraway, oregano, peppercorns and red pepper over low heat, stirring, until very fragrant, 3 minutes. Transfer to a spice grinder, let cool slightly, then finely grind. Transfer to a bowl and whisk in the pimentón, garlic, salt and all-purpose flour. Transfer half of the flour mixture to another bowl and whisk in the rice flour and cornstarch.

Step 3 Drain the chicken, reserving the buttermilk. Coat the chicken in the seasoned all-purpose flour, shaking off any excess. Set on a rack and refrigerate for 1 hour. Let stand at room temperature for 15 minutes.