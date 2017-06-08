Colcannon (Ireland)
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
From Vegan: The Cookbook by Jean-Christian Jury, Phaidon 2017.

Ingredients

  • 1 3/4 pound (800 grams) russet potatoes or similar, cut into medium-size chunks
  • 1/4 cup (60 grams) vegetable margarine, plus extra for brushing
  • 1/2 cup (120 milliliters) soy cream
  • Salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 cup (240 grams) kale or curly kale, cut into strips
  • 1 clove garlic, finely chopped
How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat oven to 350°F/180°C/Gas Mark 4. Grease a deep ovenproof dish with vegetable margarine.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, put the potato chunks into a saucepan of salted water and bring to a boil. Boil the potatoes for about 15 minutes, until very tender. Drain the potatoes, return them to the pan, and add half the vegetable margarine on top. Leave to melt, then mix well and mash the potatoes with a fork. Stir in the soy cream and season to taste with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Set aside.

Step 3    

Bring a saucepan of water to a boil, add the kale, and blanch over high heat for 3 minutes. Drain in a strainer (sieve).

Step 4    

Heat the remaining vegetable margarine in a skillet (frying pan), add the garlic, and stir fry gently over medium heat for about 2–3 minutes, until it starts to brown. Add the kale and toss carefully.

Step 5    

Arrange alternating layers of mashed potato and kale in the prepared ovenproof dish, starting with kale and finishing with mashed potato. Transfer to the oven and bake for 30 minutes, until lightly browned on top. Garnish with a pinch each of salt and pepper. Serve with a lightly dressed salad.

