Colcannon (Ireland)

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 350°F/180°C/Gas Mark 4. Grease a deep ovenproof dish with vegetable margarine.

Step 2 Meanwhile, put the potato chunks into a saucepan of salted water and bring to a boil. Boil the potatoes for about 15 minutes, until very tender. Drain the potatoes, return them to the pan, and add half the vegetable margarine on top. Leave to melt, then mix well and mash the potatoes with a fork. Stir in the soy cream and season to taste with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Set aside.

Step 3 Bring a saucepan of water to a boil, add the kale, and blanch over high heat for 3 minutes. Drain in a strainer (sieve).

Step 4 Heat the remaining vegetable margarine in a skillet (frying pan), add the garlic, and stir fry gently over medium heat for about 2–3 minutes, until it starts to brown. Add the kale and toss carefully.