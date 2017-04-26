Coke-Braised Pork Tacos

Coca-Cola is the secret to this super-simple braised pork recipe from TV chef Marcela Valladolid “The cola both tenderizes the pork and gives it a dark, caramelized crust,” says Valladolid. “I like to shred this pork and serve right in the casserole that it cooks in. I lay out bowls of toppings so everyone can build their own tacos.” If you can get it, Valladolid also recommends using Mexican cola for richer flavor. Slideshow: More Taco Recipes
How to Make It
Season the pork with the garlic powder, salt and pepper. Transfer the pork to a small enameled cast-iron casserole. The pork should fit snuggly - this will prevent the meat from drying out while cooking. Add the Coca-Cola and 1/2 cup of water.
Transfer the casserole to the stovetop and bring to a boil. Lower the heat to moderate and add the bay leaves, thyme sprigs and tarragon leaves. Cover and simmer until the pork is very tender and the liquid has almost evaporated, about 1 1/2 hours. Using tongs, transfer the cooked pork to a cutting board, tent with foil and let cool slightly. Using two forks, shred the meat into bite size pieces. Serve the shredded pork in warm corn tortillas with salsa verde, onion, cilantro, radishes and lime wedges.
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: JohnStevens1
Review Body: These look absolutely delicious, will consider them for Cinco de Mayo weekend :)
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-05-01