Coke-Braised Pork Tacos

Coca-Cola is the secret to this super-simple braised pork recipe from TV chef Marcela Valladolid "The cola both tenderizes the pork and gives it a dark, caramelized crust," says Valladolid. "I like to shred this pork and serve right in the casserole that it cooks in. I lay out bowls of toppings so everyone can build their own tacos." If you can get it, Valladolid also recommends using Mexican cola for richer flavor.