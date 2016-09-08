Coffee Ice Cream
Abby Hocking
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
5 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2 1/2 cups
Anna Painter

Creamy, cold and caffeinated, this ice cream is everything your morning iced coffee should be. Decaffeinated coffee beans work well here too. Slideshow: More Ice Cream Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 large egg yolks
  • 1/2 cup whole coffee beans
  • 2 cups heavy cream
  • 1 cup half-and-half
  • 3/4 cup packed light brown sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

How to Make It

Step 1    

Set a medium bowl in a large bowl of ice water. In another medium bowl, whisk the egg yolks until pale and slightly thickened, about 2 minutes.

Step 2    

In a spice grinder, pulse the coffee beans until coarsely chopped. In a medium saucepan, combine the coffee with the cream, half-and-half, sugar and salt. Bring to a simmer and cook over moderate heat, whisking occasionally, until the sugar is completely dissolved and the cream mixture is steaming, about 7 minutes. Very gradually whisk half of the hot cream mixture into the beaten egg yolks in a thin stream, then whisk this mixture into the saucepan. Cook over moderately low heat, stirring constantly with a rubber spatula, until the custard is thick enough to lightly coat the back of the spoon, about 7 minutes; don’t let it boil.

Step 3    

Transfer the custard to the bowl set in the ice water, stir in the vanilla and let cool for about 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Pour the custard through a fine-mesh strainer into another medium bowl and refrigerate until very cold, about 1 hour.

Step 4    

Whisk the chilled custard a few times, then scrape it into an ice cream maker. Freeze according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Transfer the ice cream to a plastic container, cover and freeze until firm, at least 3 hours.

Make Ahead

The ice cream can be frozen for up to 1 week.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up