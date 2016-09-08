Coffee Ice Cream

How to Make It

Step 1 Set a medium bowl in a large bowl of ice water. In another medium bowl, whisk the egg yolks until pale and slightly thickened, about 2 minutes.

Step 2 In a spice grinder, pulse the coffee beans until coarsely chopped. In a medium saucepan, combine the coffee with the cream, half-and-half, sugar and salt. Bring to a simmer and cook over moderate heat, whisking occasionally, until the sugar is completely dissolved and the cream mixture is steaming, about 7 minutes. Very gradually whisk half of the hot cream mixture into the beaten egg yolks in a thin stream, then whisk this mixture into the saucepan. Cook over moderately low heat, stirring constantly with a rubber spatula, until the custard is thick enough to lightly coat the back of the spoon, about 7 minutes; don’t let it boil.

Step 3 Transfer the custard to the bowl set in the ice water, stir in the vanilla and let cool for about 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Pour the custard through a fine-mesh strainer into another medium bowl and refrigerate until very cold, about 1 hour.