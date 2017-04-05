Coffee Granola  
At Alma in West Hollywood, California, chef Ari Taymor cleverly combines morning oats with coffee. The result is a crunchy, sweet-savory mix that’s perfect with yogurt or ice cream, or even just eaten by the handful. Slideshow: More Granola Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 pounds rolled oats (7 1/2 cups) 
  • 1/2 cup finely ground coffee 
  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar 
  • 1/3 cup packed light brown sugar 
  • 1/3 cup all-purpose flour 
  • 1/4 cup rye flour 
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt 
  • 2 sticks unsalted butter, frozen 
  • 3/4 cup dark porter 
  • 1/4 cup unsulfured molasses 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Line 2 large rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper. In a large bowl, toss the rolled oats with the coffee, both sugars, both flours and the salt. Using a box grater, shred the frozen butter into the bowl, then toss to mix. Stir in the porter and molasses until evenly coated. Spread the mixture on the prepared baking sheets.  

Step 2    

Bake the granola for about 30 minutes, stirring every 8 to 10 minutes, until golden and nearly crisp. Let cool completely, stirring occasionally.  

Make Ahead

The granola can be stored in an airtight container for up to 3 weeks.

Serve With

Yogurt and fruit.

