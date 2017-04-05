Coffee Granola 

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 350°. Line 2 large rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper. In a large bowl, toss the rolled oats with the coffee, both sugars, both flours and the salt. Using a box grater, shred the frozen butter into the bowl, then toss to mix. Stir in the porter and molasses until evenly coated. Spread the mixture on the prepared baking sheets.