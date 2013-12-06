Coffee-Cocoa-Infused Vodka
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
10 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 2 Cups
Marcia Kiesel
June 2011

This vodka is great served the Russian way, as an ice-cold shot after a toast.  Great Vodka Cocktails

Ingredients

  • 2 cups vodka
  • 1/4 cup espresso beans, coarsely crushed
  • 2 tablespoons cocoa nibs, crushed

How to Make It

Step

In a jar with a tight-fitting lid, combine the vodka with the espresso beans and cocoa nibs. Close the jar tightly and let stand at room temperature for 2 weeks. Strain the vodka through a fine-mesh sieve and discard the solids. Strain the vodka a second time through a coffee filter into a clean jar and refrigerate for up to 3 months.

