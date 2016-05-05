Coffee-Cardamom Granita

This granita is like a refreshing grown-up snow cone—icy and fresh, with aromatic notes from the warm spices. Slideshow: More Frozen Desserts
How to Make It
Step
Combine all of the ingredients in a medium bowl and whisk until the sugar is dissolved. Pour the mixture into a 9-by-13-inch metal baking pan and freeze for 1 hour. Scrape the frozen granita around the edges into the center and freeze for about 2 hours longer, scraping every 30 minutes, until the granita is icy and flaky throughout.
Make Ahead
The granita can be frozen for up to 3 days. Scrape it once more before serving.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5