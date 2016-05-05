Coffee-Cardamom Granita
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
3 HR
Yield
Serves : 8
Eli Sussman and Max Sussman
June 2016

This granita is like a refreshing grown-up snow cone—icy and fresh, with aromatic notes from the warm spices. Slideshow: More Frozen Desserts

Ingredients

  • 4 teaspoons instant coffee
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cardamom
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 3 cups hot water

How to Make It

Step

Combine all of the ingredients in a medium bowl and whisk until the sugar is dissolved. Pour the mixture into a 9-by-13-inch metal baking pan and freeze for 1 hour. Scrape the frozen granita around the edges into the center and freeze for about 2 hours longer, scraping every 30 minutes, until the granita is icy and flaky throughout.

Make Ahead

The granita can be frozen for up to 3 days. Scrape it once more before serving.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up