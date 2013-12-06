Coffee-Baked Squash with Crème Fraîche

© Michael Turek
Here is one case in which you shouldn’t buy best-quality ingredients for a dish: The coffee beans that the thin-skinned winter squash bake in cannot be reused, so be sure to use inexpensive ones. More Cooking with Coffee Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 350°. Spread the coffee beans in a medium roasting pan and nestle the squash into the beans. Roast the squash for about 1 hour, until very tender; turn them halfway through cooking.
Step 2
Cut each squash in half and scoop out the seeds. Spoon 1 tablespoon of the crème fraîche into each squash half and season with salt and pepper. Serve right away.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5