Coffee-Baked Squash with Crème Fraîche
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Daniel Patterson
January 2012

Here is one case in which you shouldn’t buy best-quality ingredients for a dish: The coffee beans that the thin-skinned winter squash bake in cannot be reused, so be sure to use inexpensive ones.   More Cooking with Coffee Recipes  

Ingredients

  • 1 pound unflavored coffee beans
  • 4 small winter squash, such as delicata or baby dumpling, scrubbed
  • 1/2 cup crème fraîche
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Spread the coffee beans in a medium roasting pan and nestle the squash into the beans. Roast the squash for about 1 hour, until very tender; turn them halfway through cooking.

Step 2    

Cut each squash in half and scoop out the seeds. Spoon 1 tablespoon of the crème fraîche into each squash half and season with salt and pepper. Serve right away.

